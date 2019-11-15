Home

News

15-year-old arrested for breaching curfew

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 24, 2020 9:47 am
A 15-year-old boy was arrested last night after he was found drunk and loitering at the Nausori Bus Stand with two other men. [File Photo]

A 15-year-old boy was arrested last night after he was found drunk and loitering at the Nausori Bus Stand with two other men.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms twenty-seven arrests for breach of curfew restrictions between 11 pm to 4 am.

The Central Division recorded twelve cases, Southern ten, Eastern three while the West and North both recorded one case each.

The twelve arrests recorded in the Central Division involved eleven men and a woman who were all drunk and moving around the city area.

The ten arrests recorded in the Southern Division were made in Nasinu, Raiwaqa, Valelevu, and Navua.

Tudravu says nine of the ten reports involved men who were drunk.

The three arrests made in the Eastern Division involved two men and a 15-year old who was drunk and loitering in Nausori.

The one arrest made in the Western Division involved a 40-year-old labourer who was drunk and walking along the Nadi Hospital Road.

