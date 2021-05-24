15 Red Zones identified by Lifeline Fiji

Lifeline Fiji has established 15 red zones in the Central Division and are tailoring programs to respond to social and economic issues.

These issues include activities that are criminal in nature and suicide cases among the younger population.

Team leader, Jeremaia Merekula says they are starting the year with the Equalizer Trainer where 25 youth leaders from these communities are taught how to identify concerns.

Article continues after advertisement

They will also be taught on how they can help address these issues using a peer-to-peer method.

“The spike in number of suicide cases, the spike in number of crimes in the community and also the spike in the number of calls that have been coming into our support lines.”

Merekula says they have noted a decrease in suicide cases in the past two years however, there is an increase in attempted suicide cases.

“For the suicide stats, 60% of those who have completed suicide are youths.”

The Equalizer Training program will be for two days and Lifeline Fiji will be expanding it to the West and North as well.