FIJIAN BUDGET
News

15 people arrested for breach of curfew

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 19, 2020 11:35 am
Fifteen people were arrested for breach of curfew in the last 24 hours with the Southern Division recording ten of the overall cases. [Source: Fiji Police]

Fifteen people were arrested for breach of curfew in the last 24 hours with the Southern Division recording ten of the overall cases.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Eastern and Western Division recorded two cases each while the Central Division recorded one case.

The arrests made in the West were in Lautoka and both men were drunk and found walking along Tavakubu Road.

Article continues after advertisement

The arrests made in the Eastern Division were in the Nakasi and Nausori area with both men found drunk and out in public.

The arrest within the Central Division also involved a man who was found drunk and walking along Rewa Street.

The Police Commissioner says of the ten arrests made in the Southern Division, five involved those who were found intoxicated and moving around during curfew hours.

The ten arrests were made in the Navua, Nabua, Valelevu, and Nasinu areas.

