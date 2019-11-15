15 families attempt to abuse Food Bank initiative

There are revelations that more than ten families have tried to abuse the Veilomani Food Bank initiative aimed at assisting families in dire need.

The initiative was rolled out by the Ministry of Housing and the Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission to ensure Fijians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have access food and sanitary needs.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says those in real need of essential food items are missing out due to the dishonest behaviour of others.

“The whole idea of the initiative is to make sure that Fijian Families who do not have access to food or cannot afford are the ones being helped. We are quite disappointed so far we have seen 15 families that we have turned down because after the assessment criteria we found they were not eligible because they had to earn capacity. They had income coming in and they were in a good position but they still put their hand up to be assisted through the initiative.”

Abraham says this initiative is a social corporate responsibility and if people continue to abuse then it will leave them with no choice on the next course of action.

The initiative has assisted over 280 families who were placed under quarantine or were in self-isolation.

The second batch of assistance will be handed out soon.