15 Entrepreneurs graduate from FEE Program

Fifteen entrepreneurs graduated from the Fiji Enterprise Engine program tonight.

These business people were trained during the COVID-19 pandemic and were able to keep their businesses alive.

Payal Paddy says the programme helped her to successfully maneuver her business in one of the most unpredictable and unchartered times of doing business.

“When I walked in personally, my accounting system was hey-why and now I’m proud to say that I know where my financials are and what invoices look like and I’m very thankful for the FEE program.”

Premila Kumar, Minister of Education, congratulated the graduates and stated that MSME’s are widely recognized for their contributions to overall economic growth.

Kumar says they provide goods and services, create decent jobs, elevate poverty and reduce inequality.

“MSME’s, you are the group who are able to innovate, create, and you create this niche around you. And it’s amazing the work that you do and what you can come up with. And it requires a lot of thinking, a lot of perseverance, and, of course, you need the money to do all that. “

The Fiji Enterprise Engine was developed in 2016 and is an effective way of supporting micro, small and medium enterprises through an outcome-oriented approach that can be managed and sustained by the private sector.

MFEE was designed to help businesses focus on growth and develop their business skills and internal processes.

Its goal is to move towards a sustainable and scalable business model that improves MSME’s chances of success in the Fijian economy.