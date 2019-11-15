15 arrested for breaching curfew

15 people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions in the last two days.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says from Wednesday 11pm to 4am yesterday, 10 reports were recorded and all arrests were made in the Southern Division.

Tudravu says five men were arrested in Valelevu while two women and three men were arrested in Vatuwaqa for moving around during curfew hours without a valid reason.

Five people in the Western division were arrested between 11pm yesterday and 4am today.

All arrests involved men who were drunk and loitering in the Lautoka area of operation.