148 households in Solove receive electricity

A grid extension commissioned today has brought electricity to a community of 148 households in Solove, Vanua Levu.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commissioning the project says it is always a joy for him to see how life can be transformed in rural and maritime communities with one act of progress.

Energy Fiji Limited extended the grid by 26km to bring electricity to people in Solove, Seaqaqa at a cost of just under $3m.

Bainimarama stresses that rural communities deserve the advantages of the modern world, and the government is determined to end the inequality between rural and urban areas.