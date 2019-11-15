Home

News

148 households in Solove receive electricity

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
October 1, 2020 12:35 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commissioning the project.

A grid extension commissioned today has brought electricity to a community of 148 households in Solove, Vanua Levu.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commissioning the project says it is always a joy for him to see how life can be transformed in rural and maritime communities with one act of progress.

Energy Fiji Limited extended the grid by 26km to bring electricity to people in Solove, Seaqaqa at a cost of just under $3m.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama stresses that rural communities deserve the advantages of the modern world, and the government is determined to end the inequality between rural and urban areas.

