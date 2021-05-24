Home

News

147 teachers retire after years of service

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 5:06 am

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says she has always appreciated the work of teachers.

However, she says some politicians and unions have spread lies that she has not appreciated the teachers.

During a Retirees Event, the Minister says she has visited over 40 schools in a short period to acknowledge the work of the teachers.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says with about 13,000 teachers, the staff exists and recruitments occur throughout the year.

The Education Minister says on average around 110 retire every year and based on the retirement age 470 teachers will retire in the next three years.

“We have an average of over 300 teachers leaving Ministry of Education due to various reasons including retirement, some resigning, some they pass on others who migrate so there is always a vacancy in the teaching profession.”

This week 147 teachers retired from the noble profession.

These teachers were also awarded for their years of service.

