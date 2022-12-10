141 drivers booked for speeding

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has raised concerns about the increase in the number of drivers getting booked for speeding.

In 24 hours, between Thursday 6am until yesterday morning, 141 drivers were booked for speeding.

The Force says the Western Division topped booking with 66 cases.

39 drivers were booked from the South, 19 in the East and 17 from the West.

The Force says drivers can expect more traffic checks over the weekend

It warns drivers to stop being selfish and avoid drink and drive.