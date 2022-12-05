140 coconut farmers receive payments

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Coconut Millers Ltd has made payments to 140 coconut farmers as approved in the National Budget.

Chair, Raj Sharma says the coconut industry has been revitalized and considering that, they made a submission to Government for the dues.

Sharma says $140,000 has been given to farmers mostly in Cakadrove as the final payment.

[Source: Supplied]

He adds under the program, farmers were mostly given $20 per plant.

Sharma says a total of 343 growers have benefited from this program who planted over 58, 545 coconut seeds during this period.

He highlights the funds were released progressively a year later after successful germination with evidence of good husbandry practices.