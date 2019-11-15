14-year-old drowns at Suva Olympic Pool

A 14-year-old student was retrieved from the Suva Olympic Pool yesterday after he was found motionless underwater.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the victim had accompanied friends and was last seen sitting on the edge of the swimming pool before he disappeared.

Attempts to revive him proved futile.

He was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police investigation continues.

Naisoro says the drowning death toll currently stands at 25 compared to 24.