News

Body of a teenager recovered from Cunningham river

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 27, 2020 5:05 pm

The body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered from the Cunningham river this afternoon.

Police say the victim residing in Caubati had gone swimming with friends when he disappeared.

His body was recovered by Police Officers and was conveyed to the Suva Morgue.

Article continues after advertisement

A post mortem will be conducted soon as an investigation continues.

