Body of a teenager recovered from Cunningham river

The body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered from the Cunningham river this afternoon.
Police say the victim residing in Caubati had gone swimming with friends when he disappeared.
His body was recovered by Police Officers and was conveyed to the Suva Morgue.
A post mortem will be conducted soon as an investigation continues.
