Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Full Coverage

News

14 volunteer mentors signed on with FCS

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

November 21, 2022 4:30 pm

In an ongoing effort to restore young offenders’ lives, the Fiji Corrections Office has signed on 14 volunteer mentors through their Sow A Seed programme to help rebuild a group of young inmates’ lives.

Commissioner Francis Kean says the programme aims to provide much-needed parental guidance, love, and care to the young inmates.

Kean says this is a mammoth task that requires a collective effort.

Article continues after advertisement

“The work in corrections, those of us in uniforms and some civilian staff, the professional physiologist and counselors, our chaplain … we cannot do this alone. The work of rehabilitation of our young kids here today is a mammoth task. A whole of nation effort is required.”

He says the volunteer mentors are from different faith-based groups in the country.

Kean reminded the young inmates that they are fortunate to be selected for this programme, and not to waste this opportunity to have a second chance in life.

Since its inception in 2018, 23 mentees have been discharged from the FCS Sow A Seed programme and have progressively pursued other interests in life.

The Fiji Corrections Service has dubbed the programme as an effective tool for instilling and equipping basic mentoring skills in the mentees.

 

Eligible Fijians urged to apply for postal voting

Bainimarama lashes out at opposition parties

Vote wisely, says Usamate

14 volunteer mentors signed on with FCS

No vote buying: Bainimarama

Night shelter for the homeless

More talent needed in the tourism sector

Narube calls out bullying tactics

No turf control in PA: Tabuya

Result Management System tested twice says Saneem

WTO ready to assist the region

Children’s deaths ‘must stop’ in Iran, says UNICEF

See who won at the American Music Awards

Anne Heche’s former partner seeking more than $200k from her estate

Turkey launches deadly aerial campaign over Syria in response to Istanbul bombing

Naduva back for Dubai and Cape Town 7s

Nagasau out, three to debut for Fijiana 7s

US reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of fraud

IAEA head on the current threat of nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine

Koroibete in Men’s Dream Team of the Year

Two prominent Iranian actresses arrested - state media

'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Investors have very little to be thankful for in 2022

England bears through Doha heat

Kennedy scoops World Rugby’s Men’s Sevens Player Award

Fiji Paralympic an official member of Virtus

Qaqanivalu appeals conviction

What we know about the Colorado Springs mass shooting victims

Co-founder of Argentina's Plaza de Mayo mothers group dies at 93

You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s Red Carpet Look

FTX crypto exchange owes biggest creditors $3.1bn

New partnership for waste management and recycling

‘Wakanda Forever’ extends reign, ‘She Said’ struggles

Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone

Honorary Oscar awards celebrate Fox, Weir, Warren and Palcy

Suspect held after five killed at Colorado gay club

Explosions at occupied nuclear site in Ukraine

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Climate costs deal struck but no fossil fuel progress

Valencia double earns Ecuador victory

Bainimarama challenges Rabuka and Narube

Malaysia elects first ever hung parliament

Unity Fiji vows to address poverty concerns

Police seek to curb political thuggery

Opposition parties making unrealistic promises: Bainimarama

Postal voters urged to apply on time

Kumar enjoys local competition

Community response varies: Semainaliwa

FijiFirst has strong leadership: Bainimarama

Freeman gives surprise appearance at World Cup opening

1.5 degrees target crucial: Dr Prasad

Turkey Kurdish strikes: Operation Claw-Sword targets militant bases

Children empowerment is critical: Ali

France ends with perfect record

Renown chess player to meet with Fiji Chess today

Pacific to be actively involved in bilateral trade: Koya

Women's IDC semi-finalists confirmed

French Ambassador calls on Fijian support

SODELPA focuses on developing natural resources

Africa’s strongest representative said to be a threat

Unity Fiji policies claim to eradicate poverty

Police wins T10 League

26-year-old in custody for aggravated robbery

GOLD FM ROC market grows in leaps and bounds

Rewa books semi-final spot

Labasa tops pool after thrashing Navua

Adele kicks off rescheduled Las Vegas residency

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-president's account

Man arrested, charged with murder after death of Napier woman

Elon Musk to restore Donald Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

Iranian team given green light to protest in Qatar

Swamy will be good for Nadi says Rafiq

Toddler found motionless in swimming pool

More need for honest analysis: Sayed-Khaiyum

Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general

People will be consulted first: Rabuka

Police beef up drug operation

FCS receives $20,000 in assistance

COP27 nears breakthrough on climate finance in scramble for final deal

Malaysia heads for hung parliament as ruling bloc suffers losses

Bainivalu sends Tailevu Naitasiri to IDC semi-final

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post About Being in a "Hard Place"

Collection of love letters by icon sold for over $1m

Benzema ruled out of World Cup

Ireland hold off Wallabies to win

Elon Musk’s Twitter on the verge of ‘catastrophic failure’

Shortland Street star Ava Diakhaby’s secret health battle: ‘It was terrifying’

Rishi Sunak visits President Zelensky in Kyiv as he pledges £50m in aid

Bainimarama says his track record speaks volume

Narube questions government boards representation

People’s Alliance highlight two main policies

Waste recyclers provide training during cleanup campaign

FIFA president defends Qatar

England and Wales show support for OneLove despite FIFA initiative

England hold All Blacks in draw

Kangaroos overpower Samoa for World Cup title

Flying Fijians overcome Barbarians

South Africa bounce back with nine-try win

Australia thrashes NZ to win third World Cup

Georgia stuns Wales in historic victory

"The whole world knows Russia's been on the back foot for some time," O'Brien said.

Nadi upset Suva in IDC

Tuwai and Nagasau visit Gospel School of the Deaf

Tikoisuva and Tabua hat-trick for Rewa

Chch Airport records month's worth of rain in single morning

Young players growing in the game says Katonibau

Narube intends to pay back FNPF members' funds

Sports broadcaster shares concern for World Cup

Kiliraki says voters need to reclaim Fiji

Two charged for corruption-related offences

People’s Alliance launch manifesto

‘Disenchanted’ turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after

Elon Musk doesn’t get who really keeps Twitter running

Over a thousand jobs created in seven months: Chadha

Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 probes

Ba qualifies for Women's IDC semi-final

Kiwis - the stars of Rihanna’s fashion show

Samoans show support for Toa Samoa in Fiji

First win for Women's IDC champs

Land safe under the 2013 constitution: Narube

Kane determined to bring back glory

Bainimarama guarantees land protection

Kiliraki believes in SODELPA’s policies

Walesi platform and free Wi-Fi launch

FWCC condemns HinduPost article

Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam

Parties must clarify what is considered freebies: FijiFirst

Sweden finds traces of explosives at Baltic Sea pipelines

Marc Anthony and Fiancée Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Pregnant Blake Lively Honors Ryan Reynolds

Latest North Korea long-range missile had potential to reach US mainland, Japan says

Special counsel Jack Smith to oversee criminal investigations into Trump

Record high increases expected in 2023

Chris Hemsworth says he hasn’t seen his ill grandfather ‘for years’

Over 3,000 postal ballot applications approved

You should know what’s good and evil: Sayed-Khaiyum

Adimaitoga acknowledges her new fans

Tailevu Naitasiri attempts to create history

Alcohol banned from FIFA World Cup stadiums

Twitter locks staff out of offices until next week

French will be strong in the set pieces: Cotter

Rewa holds defending champions

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds try their hands (and feet) at musical comedy in ‘Spirited’

$18,000 boost for Army

Women in Black thrashes Suva

Man remanded for allegedly destroying campaign materials

No rivalry with Warid: Tabuya

Sayed-Khaiyum hits out at alleged vote swaying tactic

Six Silktails join NRL feeder club, Ipswich Jets

AMR, a threat in next decade

France without key players

Movement restricted as typhoid cases emerge

Chris Hemsworth receives ‘strong indication’ of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease

Bainimarama not concealing truth about freehold lands

Man involved in alleged taxi permit scam bailed

Fiji gears up for an Expo in London

Nadroga kicks off IDC campaign on a high

Hackers strand Pacific island government for over a week

Bainimarama looks after everyone’s well-being: Waqainabete

Personality and record of leaders will carry the votes: Tarte

Seven changes for Flying Fijians

Raj is new PS for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation

Disaster readiness is paramount now: Seruiratu

Gamel targets first trophy for Lautoka this season

UK faces biggest fall in living standards on record

Sheraton & Westin Resorts Fiji focuses on sustainability

DuoDay promotes diversity and inclusivity

Tailevu Naitasiri wins; low turnout in IDC

WNBA star Brittney Griner moved to penal colony in Russian region of Mordovia

Robert Clary, last of the Hogan's Heroes stars, dies at 96

Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan

Over 70,000 visitors in October

NATO faces new challenge as Ukraine war spills into Poland

Barrett back at 12

Good luck finding an iPhone 14 Pro before Christmas

Chris Hemsworth reveals surprise health news in Disney+ series

Increase in crimes against children

Gavoka wants no talk of incitement

US efforts to build Afghan institutions were an epic failure

Pope Francis acknowledged for unwavering leadership

Postal operations must diversify in order to survive

At least 21 killed in Jabalia refugee camp fire

Hundreds of homes evacuated after tanker crash

Bottom-line profit falls 31%, revaluations down

Lilly Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp’s drama

Musk tells Twitter staff to work long hours or leave

Taylor Swift fans irate after Ticketmaster crashes

Nancy Pelosi to announce ‘future plans’ after GOP wins House

Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores

Gas plant hit in latest Russian missile strikes

Harry Styles pelted with Skittles at concert

Kativerata willing to continue

Rewa set for IDC

More experience for the Pearls

Mane ruled out of World Cup

Three guilty of downing airliner over Ukraine

Former England captain rates young midfielder

Actor won't attend Golden Globes

Ronaldo’s United contract should be terminated: Neville

FLP plans to raise minimum wage rate