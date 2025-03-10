14 suicides in Fiji in January alone

[Photo: Lifeline Fiji Chief Executive Jeremaia Merekula]

In January alone, 14 lives were lost to suicide in Fiji, with 12 cases involving men and two women.

This was revealed by Lifeline Fiji Chief Executive Jeremaia Merekula, who highlighted the growing mental health crisis.

On average, the helpline receives 160 calls per month, surging to nearly 500 during peak periods.

Article continues after advertisement

Merekula adds that approximately 40 percent of these calls are directly related to suicide.

“Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death in Fiji. Every 36 hours, a Fijian dies , with the youngest cases involving children as young as seven or eight years old.”

In 2024, Fiji recorded 64 cases of attempted suicide and 99 deaths by suicide, totaling to 163 cases.

Statistics show that attempted suicide cases have fluctuated over the years, peaking at 113 cases in 2021 before decreasing to 64 cases in 2024.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.