14 police officers charged last month

Fourteen police officers were among the 74 people charged for serious crimes last month.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, of the 14 police officers, six were charged with one count each for careless driving.

There were five separate incidents where police officers were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

In one incident, a 32-year-old police officer was charged with assaulting his 32-year-old de facto partner.

In another, a 29-year-old police officer allegedly assaulted his 29-year-old wife and a 48-year-old shop owner on separate occasions.

In another incident, a 37-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 30-year-old wife.

A 26-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 27-year-old police officer.

A 24-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and failure to comply with requirements following an accident.

A 25-year-old police officer was charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful use of illicit drugs.

There was one incident where a 39-year-old police officer was charged with three counts of serious assault and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Another was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and breach of curfew orders.

There were 74 people, including six juveniles, charged with 80 counts of separate incidents in October.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, theft and damaging property.

A 27-year-old woman was charged with one count of manslaughter by breach of duty after her 4-year-old child died in a road accident while a 58-year-old man was allegedly assaulted a 60-year-old with an iron rod.

An 18-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 35-year-old woman from his village.

There were four incidents of acts intended to cause grievous harm.

A 34-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 30-year-old wife after he allegedly struck his wife with a knife.

A 20-year-old woman allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab a 54-year-old man who was living with her at the time.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 45-year-old de-facto partner for allegedly striking her with a cane knife.

There was one incident where a 46-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 53-year-old man.

The accused was also charged with damaging property and attempted arson.

A 48-year-old man was charged with one count of arson for allegedly setting fire to his 86-year-old father’s home.

In another incident, a 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were charged with arson, attempted arson, aggravated burglary and theft.

The two allegedly set fire to a shop and a mosque, and broke into another store and stole goods worth over $6,000.