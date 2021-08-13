14 new COVID infections recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 14 new cases of COVID-19.

No new cases were recorded on Tuesday and 14 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday morning.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says in the past 7 days, 19 cases were recorded in the Central division, five new cases in the Western division, one new case in the Eastern Division, and one new case in the Northern Division.

He says the Central Division cases constitute 71% of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the Western division making up 28% and 1% in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

There is one COVID-19 death to report.

The COVID-19 death to report is of a 67-year-old female from the Central Division who died at home on 13/08/2021.

She was not vaccinated.

This was reported yesterday due to a delay in the issuance of the death certificate.

There have been 697 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 695 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.