14 more infected with one being a day patient

Fiji has a total of 27 new infections for the last 24 hours as of 6pm today.

This as 14 more cases have been announced for today.

13 of the latest cases are contacts of previously announced cases with nine from the navy cluster. There are now 22 cases related to this cluster.

Article continues after advertisement

There are three contacts of the Waila cluster, while one case is a household contact of case 244 in the Muanikoso cluster.

There is one case, who was a day patient at CWM Hospital.

The woman was not admitted at the hospital but was tested as part of a pre-admission screening program that is being conducted at the hospital.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says investigations are ongoing into the possible source of her infection.



[Source: Fiji Police]

These cases are an addition to the 13 announced earlier in the day.

There are eight more recoveries which means there are now 127 active cases in isolation.

Fiji has had 286 cases in total, with 155 recoveries and four deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.



[Source: Fiji Police]

Meanwhile, Doctor Fong says due to a shortage of suitable accommodation sites that may serve as quarantine facilities in the Central Division, they are now moving close contacts of cases that are negative on their entry and 4th day tests to the established quarantine facilities in Nadi to complete the remainder of their 14 day quarantine.

He says the prerequisite of the two negative tests is in place to mitigate the risk of transmission between those in quarantine during their travel to Nadi.

96,111 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since testing started in early 2020. This does not yet include the 11,000 samples recently tested in Australia.

A total of 3290 samples were tested yesterday. The daily average of testing over the last seven days is 2541 tests per day.

The seven-day average daily test positivity is at 0.5%, and 0.8% in the last day.

An average of 2.9 tests per 1000 population were conducted daily over the last seven days, with 3.7 tests per 1000 population in the last day.



[Source: Fiji Police]