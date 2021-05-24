14 juveniles involved in Nabua brawl to front court

A total of 59 suspects which includes 45 adults and 14 juveniles have been jointly charged and will be produced in court today.

This is the latest development regarding the Nabua brawl incident.

These individuals have been charged with Unlawful Procession, Malicious Acts, Disobedience of Lawful Order, throwing stones and Criminal Intimidation.

The suspects were involved in a brawl at Mead Road in Nabua on Monday.

FBC News was earlier informed that youths from a community in Nabua pelted some flats with stones which sparked a violent response from another group of young men.

Police and RFMF personnel were then deployed to control the tension.