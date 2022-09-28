14 improved cattle breeds released to farmers

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji / Facebook]

As part of its efforts to improve the genetics of cattle, the Ministry of Agriculture has released 14 improved breeds to cattle farmers at the Nacocolevu Research Station in Sigatoka.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, says the ministry has consistently invested in research and development—to preserve and enhance the quality of cattle genetics, and also to lower the risk and threat to biosecurity.

Dr Reddy says they had successfully tested new technology for transferring animal genetics, resulting in the introduction of two superior breeds: – Senepole and Brown Swiss.

He says this is a significant turning point in the development of the cattle industry.

The Minister for Agriculture adds that they have also assisted cattle farmers through other programmes which include genetic improvement, building of stockyards, pasture development, and fencing.

The Brown Swiss breed records an average birth weight of 45kg, while the Senepol breed records an average birth weight of 46kg, compared to the local breed, which weighs between 30 and 35kg.