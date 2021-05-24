Home

14 COVID patients in critical condition

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 12, 2021 10:30 pm

There are currently 291 COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals around Viti Levu.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 72 patients are admitted to the Lautoka Hospital, 60 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 159 were admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Doctor Fong says 67 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 14 are in critical condition.

He adds 5,916 individuals were screened and 671 swabbed at the stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours.

As of 11th August, the mobile screening teams screened a total of 1,514 individuals and swabbed 124.

The Permanent Secretary says a total of 301,011 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April.

The seven-day daily test average is 1968 tests per day or 2.2 tests per 1,000 population.

The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 34.5%.

He adds as of 11th August, 528,706 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 202,334 have received their second doses.

This means that 90.1% of the target population have received at least one dose and 34.5% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

