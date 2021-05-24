14 coastal protection projects completed

The Ministry of Waterways has completed 14 coastal protection projects in the past four years.

Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says work is underway on 500 metres of sea-wall in Viseisei village, 500 metres in Nananu, and other villages in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

He adds a concrete sea wall on Bau Island in Tailevu is also under construction.

The Minister says the projects completed have benefitted at least 750 households situated in coastal communities.

“This consists of four nature-based sea-wall, one concrete sea-wall in the Western Division, three nature-based sea-wall in the northern division, three concrete sea-wall in the Central Division, one nature-based sea-wall in other maritime islands.”

Doctor Reddy stresses the government will continue to prioritize coastal communities which are prone to coastal flooding or rising sea levels.