14.3m trade project for the Pacific

The European Union has signed a new trade project worth 14.3 million Fijian Dollars with the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat.

It aims to increase trade opportunities in the Pacific by strengthening institutional and human capacity in the region.

EU Ambassador to Fiji Sujiro Seam says all the Pacific Island countries can access duty-free and quota-free access to the European market.

“The purpose of this and the expected impact of this project is to help the countries in the Pacific to take full advantage of their regional trade and increase their capacity to face international competition and get in the market share in international trade including the European market.”

Pacific Island Forum Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor says the project is just what the region needs.

“This EU funded project that we signed today contributes to our nations efforts to achieve this very idea.”

She says Forum has worked closely with the EU to conclude the program.