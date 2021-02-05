139,000 Fijians directly affected by TC Yasa

139,000 people were directly affected by the Category 5 severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa, which hit us in December.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, says this includes a total of 31,000 households.

He highlighted that 6,184 home were partially damaged and 2,141 were destroyed across the four divisions.

“In the Northern Division, we had a total of 1862 fully destroyed and 5837 partially damaged. In the eastern division 277 fully destroyed with 310 partially damaged and in the Western division 2 fully destroyed and 37 partially damaged.”

Seruiratu adds that the government has been committed to helping affected Fijians and distributed around 47,000 emergency food ration packs worth $4.1m

“31,000 was distributed to the Northern Division, 2,000 to the Western Division and 13,000 to the Eastern Division. Included with this were the 26,000 nonfood items that were distributed across all the divisions for TC Yasa alone.”

The Minister says that the National Disaster Management Office is currently wrapping up the damage assessment post-TC Ana, with over 6, 500 households having been assessed so far.