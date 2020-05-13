1350 kilos of putrid meat condemned in a week

Prominent supermarkets in the Capital city are under spotlight for selling rotten meat.

After a market surveillance last week, the Consumer Council of Fiji and the Suva City Council destroyed one- thousand -three -hundred kilos of meat unfit for human consumption.

The meat was confiscated from three supermarkets.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the sale of rotten meat continues to be a major concern, prompting the consumer watchdog to increase their surveillance.

“The Municipal council were able to condemn close to 1350kg of meat so this very clearly shows that the sale of putrid meat continues to be a concern despite knowing that it is not fit for sale, the trader continue top display and sell that to profiteer.”

Seema Shandil confirms at least one supermarket is a repeat offender and has previously been handed hefty fines by the court for unethical practices.

“Actually there are three supermarkets involved and the good thing is that all the supermarkets have ben given abatement notices and two will be charged and taken to court. It is good news. I think we need to take this stringent actions so that they can improve moving forward.”

FBC News has confirmed that all the meat which was seized has been destroyed by SCC Health Officials at a secure facility.

Supermarkets defying the Food and Safety Regulation face fines ranging from $5000 to $10,000 or even higher depending on the level of offending.