134 personnel to leave for Syria in March

134 RFMF personnel are expected to leave for Syria in a few month’s time under the United Nations Disengagement Force.

Five appointees from the Ministry of Health will also undergo training prior to serving on a year’s mission.

The group will start their training at the RFMF’s Black Rock Camp in Nadi from tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Those that have been serving for at least a year and a half with UNDOF will be replaced in March by this contingent.

The rotation affirms the normalizing of the Nation’s commitment to international peacekeeping amidst the trying times presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.