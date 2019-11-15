Three men charged for gang rape: DPP stats

A 26-year-old and two 28-year-old men were charged for their involvement in a gang rape incident last month.

This was confirmed by the DPP’s Office after releasing the Rape and Sexual Offence Statistics for last month.

The case was filed where the three men were charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Article continues after advertisement

11 people were charged with a total of 21 counts of separate incidents in December.

Of the 11 accused persons, one was a juvenile and one was a police officer.

The juvenile was charged with the rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of his 10-year-old cousin.

There were nine victims of whom seven victims were under the age of 18 years.

There were four matters where the accused persons and the victims were related to one another.

In another case, a 48-year-old man was charged with multiple counts of rape of his 14-year-old daughter.

There were two separate incidents where a 45-year-old and a 35-year-old man were charged with the rape and sexual assault of their 13-year-old and 18-year-old nieces.

A 27-year-old police officer was charged with abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old girl.

A 52-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The accused was a friend of the victim’s father.

A 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 25-year-old woman whom he met outside a nightclub.