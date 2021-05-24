133 women graduate from business program

133 Women virtually graduated from the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs 2021 Program today.

Neither the unfavorable weather condition nor the COVID-19 pandemic stopped these women from graduating.

Graduate, Kristina Chute says the program gave these female entrepreneurs the confidence and leverage they needed to maneuver their business ventures to greater heights.

“Now as an AWE graduate moving forward with my business with passion and determination, our friends and colleagues will now see us on a different level.”

Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya says many Women entrepreneurs suffered setbacks to their businesses during the pandemic.

“I’m sharing this information not to discourage you but to encourage you to show the world that Fijian women have it them to survive the toughest challenges”.

The seven months program was offered 100 percent online to ensure that the syllabus is completed in scheduled time.