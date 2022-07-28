133 kg of cocaine destroyed

Over one hundred and thirty-three kilos of cocaine were turned into ashes in three hours as they were destroyed at the Dignified Crematorium in Nakasi today.

The street value of these drugs is said to be well over $50 million dollars.

The drugs were destroyed in the presence of Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, and Forensics.

Article continues after advertisement

Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says a kilo of the drugs will be retained for K-9 training capability, which has been approved by the Court.

“We have been looking around at the facilities that can give us best in the destruction of the drugs and this is the best facility we found we can use. This is the first time that we have come to such facilities so at the end of this the residue that is left , the ashes will be taken back for testing again and if there is positiveness in that we have to go through the process again until there is nothing left.”

Dignified Crematorium Managing Director, Maurice Ruggiero, says the process involved will not emit any harmful smoke.

“The incinerator compromises of two chambers. The bottom chamber is called the primary chamber, that’s the chamber where the drugs are loaded into and that’s where the destruction of the cocaine happens and it happens at a temperature of approximately 1000 degree Celsius.”

He adds that this sort of destruction costs $9000, but they did it without any fees today.

In 2018, these cocaine bars washed up on the shores of the outer islands.