1310 Fijians continue to shelter in evacuation centers

105 evacuation centers remain active sheltering 1,310 Fijians.

The National Disaster Management Office confirms that there are currently 92 evacuation centers in the Eastern Division with 1,116 evacuees and in the Central Division there are 194 evacuees.

All evacuation centers in the West have now been closed, as well as that of the North.

The NDMO teams are continuing their food ration distribution, non-food items in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the extent of Tropical Cyclone Harold’s devastation is becoming clearer two weeks since the category four storm hit Fiji.

An estimated $27 million in damage to the Agriculture sector has been reported and around $22 million in the destruction of the road network.

NDMO says detailed damage assessments continue in TC ravaged areas, however, a number of islands have had theirs completed which include Ono-i-Lau, Ogea, Matuku, Moala, Beqa, Malolo, Yasawa, Tikina Nacula and Naiviti.