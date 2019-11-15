News
13-year-old latest drowning victim
August 23, 2020 8:17 am
A student is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.
The 13-year-old victim who was residing at Laqere Settlement was swimming with friends yesterday in the Naibulivatu River in Nasinu when she disappeared.
A search was conducted by family and friends where her body was retrieved.
She was taken to the CWM Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say a post mortem will be conducted soon.
The drowning toll currently stands at 22 compared to 23 for the same period last year.
