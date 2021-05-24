13 road fatalities recorded this year

Speeding and failure to wear a seat belt recorded the most number of bookings so far this year.

According to the Fiji Police Force, speeding continues to be a concern with 22,942 drivers booked during the 8-month period.

13 fatal accidents have been recorded so far this year, of which seven were due to speeding.

Other bookings include failure to wear a seat belt which accounted for 1,787 bookings, careless driving accounted for 1,432 bookings while 259 drivers were charged for drunk and drive.

The Force understands that many have made plans to travel this week once borders open up and is reiterating the need to be safe and cautious.

People are also reminded that COVID-19 safe measures are still in place.