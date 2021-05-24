Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed|20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|SCC workers receive second COVID jab|Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members|15,000kg of medical supplies arrive in Fiji|New measures likely for the North|PM assures government assistance to continue|Reports of Logani border breaches emerge|ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners|Young people reaches out to vulnerable families|310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|
Full Coverage

News

13 Fijians in Afghanistan awaiting evacuation

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 17, 2021 2:37 pm
People try to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [Source: Reuters]

13 Fijians based in the Afghanistan Capital of Kabul are awaiting evacuation to Kazakhstan after Taliban forces took over the country.

This has been confirmed to FBC News by Suva resident Elizabeth Fong who spoke to her sister Margaret Reade Rounds in Kabul this morning.

Rounds has been working in Kabul for the past 2 years.

Article continues after advertisement

Fong says she contacted her sister to find out if she was safe.

“She is still in her UN compound where she lives and works. She mentioned that there are about 13 Fijians in total, 3 females and the rest are males who are there at this point in time.”

According to Fong her sister and the other Fijians have been told they can only take 20 kilograms their personal belongings and must await extraction.


Elizabeth Fong

She says it’s comforting to know that her sister is safe.

“Yes that gives us great comfort and the greatest comfort will be when she says I’m going to the airport in the convoy and I’m on the plane and out of there I think that will be the biggest comfort but for now it’s good to know and gives us peace of mind that there’s a plan to get them out.”

Fong expects to hear from Rounds again once all Fijians have landed in Kazakhstan.

According to the BBC, there have been scenes of panic at Kabul Airport as desperate citizens try to flee the country following the seizure of the Afghan capital by the Taliban.


[Source: Reuters]

The airport was closed earlier for soldiers to try and clear runways and US military planes are now landing, including one carrying marines flown in to help the evacuation effort.

The US and other countries are rushing to remove staff and allies from the country.


[Source: Reuters]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.