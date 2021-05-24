13 Fijians in Afghanistan awaiting evacuation

13 Fijians based in the Afghanistan Capital of Kabul are awaiting evacuation to Kazakhstan after Taliban forces took over the country.

This has been confirmed to FBC News by Suva resident Elizabeth Fong who spoke to her sister Margaret Reade Rounds in Kabul this morning.

Rounds has been working in Kabul for the past 2 years.

Fong says she contacted her sister to find out if she was safe.

“She is still in her UN compound where she lives and works. She mentioned that there are about 13 Fijians in total, 3 females and the rest are males who are there at this point in time.”

According to Fong her sister and the other Fijians have been told they can only take 20 kilograms their personal belongings and must await extraction.



Elizabeth Fong

She says it’s comforting to know that her sister is safe.

“Yes that gives us great comfort and the greatest comfort will be when she says I’m going to the airport in the convoy and I’m on the plane and out of there I think that will be the biggest comfort but for now it’s good to know and gives us peace of mind that there’s a plan to get them out.”

Fong expects to hear from Rounds again once all Fijians have landed in Kazakhstan.

According to the BBC, there have been scenes of panic at Kabul Airport as desperate citizens try to flee the country following the seizure of the Afghan capital by the Taliban.



[Source: Reuters]

The airport was closed earlier for soldiers to try and clear runways and US military planes are now landing, including one carrying marines flown in to help the evacuation effort.

The US and other countries are rushing to remove staff and allies from the country.



[Source: Reuters]