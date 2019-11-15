13 arrested for curfew breach

Thirteen arrests were made in relation to curfew breaches in the last 24 hours.

Among the 13 arrests, six were linked to alcohol of which one was a 19-year-old.

The Northern Division recorded five cases whereby four people including a 19-year-old student were found drunk in the Labasa area while a 33-year-old man was found walking at the Lovonivonu area in Taveuni.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says two cases were reported in the Southern Division were both men in their 20’s were found drunk at the Vatuwaqa and Raiwaqa area.

Five people were arrested in the Western Division for loitering in the Nadi and Lautoka area including a 26-year-old man who is currently under bail condition.

A single case was registered in the Central Division which involved a 30-year-old man who was found drunk at the Toorak area.