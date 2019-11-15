13 arrested for breaching curfew

A 24-year-old who breached curfew restrictions last night was also found in possession of some dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The man was found loitering in the Bougainville area in Nabua.

Thirteen people were arrested for breaching curfew in the last 48 hours.

From 11 pm Tuesday to 4 am yesterday, seven cases were recorded.

The Western Division recorded three cases including a juvenile where all were found drunk in Nadi.

Two people in their 20’s were arrested in Nadera while intoxicated.

The lone case recorded in the Northern Division involved a 25-year-old man who was found drunk at Tuatua in Labasa while in the Eastern Division a 25-year-old man who was found drunk in the Nausori area.

There were no cases in the Central Division.

Six cases were recorded from 11 pm Wednesday to 4 am today.

Two people were arrested in the Southern Division including a 32-year-old man who was found intoxicated in the Tamavua area.

The Western Division recorded four cases whereby three cases are in relation to loitering while a 33-year-old man was found drunk at Varoko in Ba.