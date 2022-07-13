$12m to assist gender work

[File Photo]

New Zealand’s $12.6 million assistance will help Fiji’s Ministry of Women’s Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development program.

Minister Rosy Akbar says this will be a whole of government initiative which was endorsed by Cabinet and supported by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

Akbar says the ICD is about creating an enabling environment to ensure integration of all women and girls’ needs, contributions and perspectives into policies, programs and budgets across the government.

The first phase of ICD was within the 2020-2022 fiscal year and was rolled-out across nine agencies, engaging up to 80 senior government officials.

“One of the most important features of the ICD is the establishment of new institutional structures and coordinating mechanisms including our Gender Mainstreaming Action Groups and the Gender Mainstreaming Lead Facilitators Team. “

The Gender Mainstreaming Action Groups will be chaired by the Permanent Secretaries.

The Ministry is one of the beneficiaries of the NZ $12.6 m funding announced earlier this morning.