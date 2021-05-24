129 drivers cop fines for speeding in 24 hours

More than one hundred drivers have been booked for speeding since yesterday morning while six were arrested for drunk driving.

The Western Division recorded the highest number of bookings for speeding with 83 reports.

The Southern Division recorded 24 bookings, 15 in the North and seven in the East.

Police say seatbelts are proven to prevent injury or death in a motor vehicle accident, however it is worrying that traffic officers continue to book people for failing to wear a seatbelt.

Forty-one people bookings were recorded, and again the Western Division had the highest number of bookings with 38 reports, two in the Southern Division and one in the Northern Division.

The Western, Southern and Eastern Divisions all recorded two cases each.