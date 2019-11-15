Home

124 new cases of HIV/AIDS this year

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 1, 2020 10:40 am
Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has recorded 124 new cases of HIV/AIDS from January until October.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says of this 41% of females have HIV.

Dr Waqainabete says they have identified that Fiji has two major issues pertaining to health, which are Non-Communicable Diseases and Communicable Diseases.

He adds while the Ministry is addressing the issues of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea, they recognize and acknowledge that HIV is a behavioural disease, but it is preventable as treatment is available for all Fijians free of charge.

