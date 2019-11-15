Yadua fishermen receive new solar freezer

Fishermen on the island of Yadua today received a new solar freezer for the better storage of their catch.

Officially handing over the freezer Roko Tui Bua Ratu Waisake Tuisese says the timely assistance will improve the quality of fish and other marine products before it reaches the market.

Tuisese adds it will, therefore, improve the income generated and daily livelihoods of the island community.

Article continues after advertisement

The source of income for the people on Yadua Island is mainly fishing.

Fishermen travel at least an hour by boat to Nabouwalu to buy ice to store their catch, an exercise deemed too costly.

At times they travel the entire day to get ice from Labasa and return to the island.

President of the Yanulevu Fishers Association on Yadua Island Meli Rokobuli says its costs about $250 to get ice from Nabouwalu alone and it hardly lasts a week.

During unfavorable weather conditions, they are unable to catch fish hence the family income is affected.

The solar freezer will also allow them to store their catch for the rainy days.

The fishermen initially requested for the solar freezer in 2017.

Nine other maritime villages around the country have received solar freezers from the Ministry of Fisheries.