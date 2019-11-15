Trevors tells of fatal accident, claiming a woman’s life

Bua native Bruce Trevors saw the pain and the plight of two women trapped inside a bus involved in an accident in Naduri, Macuata yesterday.

Trevors says they were at their house along the roadside when they saw a few passengers get off the 2pm bus at the Yalava bus stop.

Trevors claims the driver was allegedly struggling to get the bus moving and it started to roll back, down a hillside.

Trevors also says he heard passengers screaming, followed by a loud crash as the accident happened in just the blink of an eye.

“We rushed out and saw few passengers were jumping off the bus including the driver, and two women were screaming for help from inside. We could only see groceries were scattered, blood was seen in most places and these two women had visible serious head injuries. Few vehicles came to the rescue and transported these two women and other passengers to the hospital.”

A woman in her 40s who was one of the two trapped inside the bus, died last night.

The victims had sustained serious injuries and was admitted at the Labasa Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where she passed away.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old bus driver was treated with the remaining passengers sent home as the investigation continues.