We’ve become a throw-away society: Minister

The Local Government Ministry has discovered there is no separation of waste when garbage is collected and transferred to the Naboro Landfill.

Minister Premila Kumar believes the white goods are not separated from the green waste and this affects the landfill.

She adds the majority of these goods are unbranded and do not meet Fiji’s standards.

“We are allowing anything and everything to come into Fiji and we’ve got products coming in which are unbranded. So you buy a microwave that will last just a few months. So what do you do? You just throw it. So we’ve become a throw-away society. We just throw things because it’s of no value. Initially, the product looks cheap so you’ll end up buying but once you want to get that product repaired you’ll realize the cost of repair is far higher than buying the product.”

The Minister says some municipal councils are sending all the waste collected to the landfill without a second thought.

“If you analyze those materials that are put out on the roadside you’ll see mattresses, you’ll see the fridge, microwave, broken buckets, etc. There is a big pile of rubbish that you will see. Now again, if you’ll further analyze that, some parts can be reused by individuals who are in the repair business.”

With the Naboro landfill running out of space and more pits being dug to accommodate waste, the Ministry is working to establish a waste management company.