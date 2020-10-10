News
Walsh selected as the new USP Deputy Pro-Chancellor
October 13, 2020 2:14 pm
Pat Walsh
The University of the South Pacific council has selected Auckland University former Vice-Chancellor Pat Walsh as the institution’s Deputy Pro-Chancellor.
Walsh received a unanimous vote from council members and had the support of staff and student representatives.
Some council members had insisted that Aloma Johanson to continue serving as USP Deputy Pro-Chancellor, however, this was shot down following the unanimous electoral decision.
The meeting still continues at the USP Japan ICT Centre in Suva.
