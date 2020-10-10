Home

Walsh selected as the new USP Deputy Pro-Chancellor

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 13, 2020 2:14 pm
Pat Walsh

The University of the South Pacific council has selected Auckland University former Vice-Chancellor Pat Walsh as the institution’s Deputy Pro-Chancellor.

Walsh received a unanimous vote from council members and had the support of staff and student representatives.

Some council members had insisted that Aloma Johanson to continue serving as USP Deputy Pro-Chancellor, however, this was shot down following the unanimous electoral decision.

The meeting still continues at the USP Japan ICT Centre in Suva.

