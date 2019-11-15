Two new dormitories for QVS to be completed next year

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar yesterday officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the two dormitories at Queen Victoria School.

Speaking at the ground breaking, Akbar highlighted that the school currently provides boarding accommodation for over 800 students and the two new dormitories will house 200 students and is expected to be completed in May 2021.

She says the project will house 100 beds each, and costs approximately four million dollars.

Concrete Solutions (Fiji) Limited has been engaged through a Government Tender process and will see to the completion of the two dormitories.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister also took time to distribute specially packaged Fiji50 50cents coins to the students of Queen Victoria School and Ratu Kadavulevu School.

She says this will ensure children embrace the pride and joy of this historic milestone.

Akbar adds that each and every child from Year 1 to 13 in primary and secondary schools throughout the country will receive these commemorative coins.