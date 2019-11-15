Two former Fiji residents die in road accident in NZ

Two former Fiji citizens have died following an accident in New Zealand over the weekend.

NZ police say the vehicle that the two were in crashed into Lake Rotoma, near Rotorua on Saturday.

One of the deceased is a 53-year-old woman originally from Nadi.

The bodies of the deceased’s were recovered from the lake by the dive squad.

NZ Police are working to support the family of those who have died.

The woman has left behind her two daughters and mother.