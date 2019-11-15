Trash net protects biodiversity from plastic

The Ministry of Environment is concerned with the amount of plastic waste caught in their trash net since it was launched earlier this month.

300 kilograms of waste was collected on the first three days of the Trash Audit Program.

Plastic packaging and bottles made up 50 percent of the overall waste.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says the Programme will allow them to better identify the types of waste being dumped into rivers to find alternative solutions.

“In fact that is one of the KPI’s for the waste and pollution unit to be able to put trash nets across the various channels especially the ones that are termed hotspots. It would give us a huge edge over knowing what’s out there and then we can immediately plan action for the new fiscal year as to what actions needs to be taken to arrest this.”

Wycliffe says this important exercise is also aimed at protecting marine biodiversity.

“It then tells us how we deal with the waste being dumped into this channel from the communities upstream. We go to the communities’ upstream, work on education and awareness on reducing litter and if we need to take stronger measures, we will have to. This ends up in the marine environment and spoils our marine environment and biodiversity as well.”

The Ministry will soon start rolling out the initiative to other river channels that are considered hotspots to help mitigate the flow of waste material into the ocean.