TLTB names four behind alleged land scam

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has named four suspects allegedly involved in selling itaukei land without following proper processes as stipulated under the TLTB Act.

It has come to the TLTB’s attention that a group of individuals have been facilitating the issuance of itaukei land leases under cover of TLTB documentation.

These individuals are operating by reference to Subbamma aka Anita Subbamma and Abhinesh Ronald Kumar aka Avinesh Chaudhary or Avi Chaudhary, Tarun Patel, Metuisela Navunisaravi and Simione Tuidraki.

They have been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Anyone who has been involved in dealings relating to iTaukei land with these individuals are urged to contact FICAC or the nearest TLTB office immediately

The TLTB is reminding the public that all dealings and documentation regarding iTaukei land without being processed by them is unlawful and will not be condoned.

TLTB is the only entity allowed by law to administer leases over iTaukei land.

It is also requesting the public who may have come across individuals who are trying to sell or deal with iTaukei land leases using fake TLTB documents or who are unsure if the individual is an officer of TLTB to immediately report the matter.