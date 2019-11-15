Thurston Food and Music Festival a platform for local artists

The Thurston Food and Music Festival has become a calendar event that promises to be bigger and better every year.

Knox Entertainment Co-Director, Inoke Kalounisiga says this is the 4th year for the festival and in partnership with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Gold FM, the event aims to provide Fijians with a day full of the best in local bands, entertainment and fun activities for the whole family.

“Instead of getting someone from one of our bigger neighbouring countries like New Zealand or Australia like we have done in the past, we have actually got someone from within the Pacific. We have got Jahboy from the Solomon who is a huge household name throughout the Pacific.”

Kalounisiga says the Thurston Food and Music Festival is a great platform for local artists with they live performances as one of the key ingredients in the continued success of the event.

The festival will be held on the 28th of March at the Thurston Gardens in Suva.