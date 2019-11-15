News
Three in hospital following an accident
December 20, 2019 12:30 pm
Three people are currently admitted at the CMW hospital following a motor vehicle accident at Waidroka in Serua yesterday.(Source: Facebook]
Three people are currently admitted at the CMW hospital following a motor vehicle accident at Waidroka in Serua yesterday.
A driver and two other passengers were on their way to Suva in a truck when it allegedly veered off the road and landed into a ditch.
The three were taken to Korovisilou Health Centre before they were conveyed to CWM Hospital.
Article continues after advertisement