Stumpage rate to be set for damaged pine trees

The people of Kadavu will receive money for all the pine trees damaged by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Government, through the Ministry of Forestry and in collaboration with the Fiji Pine Trust, will set a stumpage rate where pine resource owners will be paid.

The trees damaged by TC Harold were at their maturity stage having withstood natural disasters for the past 30-40 years.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to villagers in Naqalotu in Yawe, Kadavu Forestry Minister Osea Naiqamu said they understand as pine resource owners the villagers had financial aspirations but lost all hope due to the Cyclone.

Naiqamu says their strategy is to salvage as much damaged pine trees as possible and convert it into pine timber, posts and poles.

He says the government aims to achieve these with the nine portable sawmills currently in operation in Kadavu.

The Ministry of Forestry also has trained and certified chainsaw operators in villages to assist with the TC Harold Housing Rehabilitation Program.

Naiqamu also urged the villagers to participate in the Cash For Work or Cash for Tree Planting Programme.

Under the program those who have recently lost their jobs due to COVID-19 will have a chance to earn a living by planting trees in their communities.

Trees planted will be counted towards the 30 Million Trees in 15 Years.

The program programme funded by the United Nations Development Programme is a means of encouraging communities to establish their own nurseries and raise fruit trees to enhance food security.

“I encourage you all to work with government and participate in the 30 million trees in 15 years program and plant trees for the future of Kadavu and for the future of this nation.”

Naiqamu says the initiative also involves raising native seedlings for personal and commercial use to ensure there is timber to provide shelter in the near future or after a natural disaster