SODELPA MP’s released from FICAC

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP’s Niko Nawaikula and Simione Rasova have been released from FICAC this afternoon following a caution interview.

Earlier today, Nawaikula and Rasova were taken in by FICAC to be interviewed in the presence of their lawyers.

SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says the two MPs have were interviewed in relation to alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

Duituturaga has assured that the Party will continue to uphold the principles of accountability and transparency and cooperate with authorities as required before the law.