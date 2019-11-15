Home

Search underway for Tailevu teenager

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 16, 2020 11:05 am

A search is underway for a 17-year-old who went missing while diving along the Mataituri seashore near Naivuruvuru Village, Tailevu.

The teenager disappeared on Friday after having told a fellow villager to wait for him near the seashore while he went out diving.

When the 34-year-old farmer woke up at around 6 am he assumed that the victim had returned home but upon enquiring with the victim’s family, it was discovered that the 17-year-old had not returned home.

A missing person’s report was lodged at the Korovou Police Station on Saturday.

The search continues this morning.

